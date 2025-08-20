Europe unlikely to influence outcome of conflict in Ukraine — expert

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Europe is misguided in thinking that it can influence the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine given the current military and political situation, Vyacheslav Sutyrin, senior research fellow at the Institute of International Studies at the MGIMO University of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told TASS.

"Europeans’ attempts to push their interests are increasingly less consistent with the reality on the ground, where the Russian army continues to strengthen its positions and advance. The plan of European leaders is to use political levers to try to turn the situation in their favor, creating a long-term threat for Russia," the expert said.

According to him, the European "support group" of the Kiev regime is trying to solve two problems.

"Firstly, they are trying with all their might to secure a seat at the negotiating table between Russia and the US on the Ukrainian crisis, even if they have to sit on the floor, but they still want to make sure that their voice is heard. This is a matter of status for the so-called united Europe, the authority of which continues to decline. Secondly, the European Union and the UK want to achieve ‘security guarantees’ for the Kiev regime, possibly with the presence of armed forces of European countries in Ukraine," he explained.

The task of the leaders of European countries who took part in the meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington is "to preserve the anti-Russian regime in Kiev, which is focused on confrontation with Moscow in the interests of the European Union, which views Russia as a geopolitical rival on the continent," the expert said.

"However, there is no agreement in Europe itself on the presence of their armed forces in Ukraine," he added. The expert also pointed to a high level of disagreement among European countries on the military support for Kiev amid the success in the negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump in Alaska.

According to Sutyrin, the summit in Anchorage "clearly showed the victory of Russian diplomacy and the breakdown of the West's ideology of imposing a "rules-based order" on the world."

"A dialogue between the two largest nuclear powers is certainly important for maintaining strategic stability, and in this sense, the summit is also beneficial to the United States. Moreover, Washington today is perhaps even more interested in contacts with Moscow than Russia is in dialogue with the United States. The reason is the reduction of Washington's dominance on the world stage: the United States is forced to rebuild the system of relations with allies, to seek a new balance, and its current position is complicated by the simultaneous confrontation with both China and Russia. As for Europe, its value as a strategic asset for the United States is increasingly being questioned," the expert said.

"Russia consistently defends its goal of achieving sustainable and lasting peace. The heroism of our army will lead to achieving the mission on the battlefield, which expands the space for diplomacy in the interests of ensuring Russia's security," the political scientist concluded.

Russia-US summit and meeting with Kiev and Europe

On August 15, Presidents Putin and Trump met at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. The conversation lasted about three hours: tete-a-tete in the American leader's limousine on the way to the main venue for the negotiations and in a narrow format "three by three". From the Russian side, the meeting was also attended by presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, from the American side - Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff. In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. Trump called the meeting with Putin remarkable and productive.

On August 18, Trump received Vladimir Zelensky, the presidents of Finland and France Alexander Stubb and Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Cyrus Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni. The meeting was also attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. During the meeting, Trump made a phone call to Putin, discussing in particular the prospects for holding a meeting between the Russian leader and Zelensky, and then trilateral talks. According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the leaders of Russia and the United States expressed support for continuing direct consultations between Moscow and Kiev, including the idea of raising their level.