Russia open to any format for Ukraine talks, provided it is sincere — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia is ready for negotiations on Ukraine in any format, provided the process is sincere and not aimed at dragging the United States into Europe’s aggressive campaign, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

"The Russian president has repeatedly said that we are ready to work in any format, provided that the cooperation is sincere and avoids attempts, as is being done primarily by the heads of leading European countries, to set conditions for drawing the United States into their aggressive, hostile campaign to preserve and even strengthen Ukraine as a tool for containing Russia — as a tool for waging war against our country, against everything Russian that exists in the region, including on Ukraine’s territory," the Russian foreign minister said.

"Following the phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, which occurred when the American leader called his Russian counterpart to brief him on his talks with [Vladimir] Zelensky and the delegation of European companions, a Kremlin representative said that Putin had confirmed his readiness to continue direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations," Lavrov said. "The talks took place in Istanbul, with three rounds already held. We reached agreements on humanitarian issues, the exchange of prisoners, and the return of the bodies of deceased servicemen," the Russian foreign minister concluded.