Serbian authorities have protests under control — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The situation with the protests in Serbia is under control of the country's leadership and law enforcement bodies, but the Russian Embassy in Belgrade still recommends that Russian nationals staying in the country avoid areas of mass protests, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said on Wednesday.

"At the moment, we can say that on the whole, the situation is under the control of the Serbian leadership, authorities and law enforcement agencies. I hope that remains the case," the ambassador said in an interview with Russia’s Rossiya-24 television channel.

He noted that the Serbian authorities and law enforcement agencies give advance notice about where the main protests are expected to take place.

"The embassy recommends not going to these areas," the diplomat said, addressing Russian nationals staying in Serbia.

Mass protests in Serbia have been raging for several days now. At the heart of the protests is the tragedy that occurred in Novi Sad on November 1, 2024, when a concrete canopy collapsed at the railway station, killing 16 people.