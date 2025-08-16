Trump made it clear deal with Russia to be disadvantageous for Kiev — political scientist

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump, who indicated that the resolution of the Ukraine conflict now hinges on Vladimir Zelensky, made it clear that any future settlement agreement would fall short of Kiev’s expectations, according to American affairs expert Malek Dudakov speaking to TASS.

"Trump used the summit to reinforce his image as a peacemaker," Dudakov explained. "In his post-talk interview, he emphasized that the responsibility for reaching a deal with Russia currently rests with Ukraine. Essentially, he is shifting this burden onto Kiev and hinting that any forthcoming agreement with Russia will likely not favor Ukraine."

The analyst speculated that the "big question" Trump referred to during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin - regarding a key issue for discussion - may involve territorial concessions by Ukraine.

Dudakov noted that "expecting a single meeting to resolve all the complexities between Moscow and Washington was unrealistic." He emphasized that "the summit marks an important first step toward normalizing Russian-American relations. However, many more steps are needed before we can speak of genuine de-escalation."

He further stated that "the foundation for continued high-level negotiations was laid at Alaska, and it’s not out of the question that Trump might visit Russia in the future."

While calling the summit "quite positive," Dudakov pointed out that both sides displayed optimism about future negotiations, even though a major breakthrough - such as a comprehensive Ukraine deal - remained elusive.

"We are witnessing progress, and it will become more evident over time," he added.

In an interview with Fox News shortly after the Alaska summit on August 15, Trump remarked that European countries would need to "get involved a little bit" to help reach an agreement on Ukraine. The American leader added that ending the conflict now depends on Zelensky. He also advised the head of the Kiev regime to reach an agreement with Russia because Russia is a "very big power and they are not.".