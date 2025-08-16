Alaska talks present a chance to improve international relations — Russian diplomat

BERLIN, August 16. /TASS/. The talks on Ukrainian settlement between the president of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, present a real opportunity for making the international relations healthier, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"There is a real chance to make the current international relations much more healthy," he wrote on the X social network.

At the same time, Ulyanov continued that Ukraine and the European Union will most likely "continue their efforts to derail positive trends, but hopefully they will be further marginalized."