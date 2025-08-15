Russian troops liberate seven communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated seven communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of August 9-15, including Aleksandrograd in the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Battlegroup South units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Shcherbinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic <…>. Battlegroup Center units continued offensive operations on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk Region. They liberated the settlements of Yablonovka, Lunacharskoye, Suvorovo and Nikanorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup East units liberated the settlements of Iskra and Aleksandrograd in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive operations," it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian military-industrial sites, mercenaries over week

Russian troops struck Ukrainian military-industrial sites and deployment areas of foreign mercenaries over the week, the ministry reported.

"On August 9-15, operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck facilities of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and transport infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, ammunition depots, sites for the assembly, storage and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, training centers and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,230 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy tanks and eight armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week in the Sumy Region, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a tank brigade, five mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, two air assault brigades, an air assault regiment, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov Region, Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,230 personnel, five tanks, eight armored combat vehicles and 61 motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, 31 field artillery guns, including four NATO weapons, six electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 29 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,590 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,590 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 16 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of a tank brigade, three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,590 personnel, two tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and 11 NATO armored vehicles and 92 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 11 field artillery guns, among them 10 Western-made weapons, 31 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 26 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,710 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,710 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 11 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades, two National Guard brigades and the Lyut brigade of Ukraine’s national police," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,710 personnel, 11 armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 39 motor vehicles and 21 field artillery guns, among them six Western-made weapons in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 13 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 2,740 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 2,740 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 30 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, an airborne brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, two territorial defense brigades, two National Guard brigades and a composite brigade of Ukraine’s Interior Ministry," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 2,740 personnel, a tank, 30 armored combat vehicles, 48 motor vehicles, 25 field artillery guns and four electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,760 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,760 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 19 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,760 personnel, two tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, 57 motor vehicles and 14 field artillery guns, including seven NATO weapons in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven electronic warfare stations and three ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 620 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 620 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 620 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 73 motor vehicles and 13 field artillery guns, including four US-made 155mm M777 howitzers in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 52 electronic warfare stations and 22 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-27 fighter, over 2,130 UAVs in week

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet and more than 2,130 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 aircraft, 27 guided aerial bombs, 20 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, 2 Neptune long-range missiles and 2,134 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 665 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 77,490 unmanned aerial vehicles, 625 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,584 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,586 multiple rocket launchers, 28,544 field artillery guns and mortars and 39,702 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.