Russian, US delegation’s meeting in Alaska to kick off with Putin, Trump’s opening words

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, will make statements in the opening part of the talks between the two countries' delegations in Alaska on August 15, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

"It is envisaged that each of the presidents will say a few words at the beginning of the meeting, this is a standard practice at international negotiations," Ushakov told journalists.

Late last week, US President Trump announced his intention to meet personally with his Russian counterpart in Alaska on August 15.

Announced plans for these talks were also confirmed by Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov. According to Ushakov, Putin and Trump will "undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis."

The Kremlin expects the next meeting between the two presidents to take place on Russian soil, Ushakov added.

Friday's Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska comes on the heels of the Russian president’s meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin on August 6.