Russian Direct Investment Fund chief to participate in Russia-US summit in Alaska

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev will take part in the Russia-US summit in Alaska on Friday, August 15 as part of the official delegation, informed sources close to the delegations told TASS.

"Kirill Dmitriev will take part in the summit of the leaders of Russia and the US on August 15, Friday, as part of the official delegation," sources said.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday, August 7, that Russia and the United States had agreed on a meeting between the leaders of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Putin confirmed that preparations were underway for such a meeting, indicating mutual interest.

This announcement followed a visit by US Presidential Special Representative Steven Witkoff to Moscow on August 6, during which he was received by Putin.

According to the US Department of State, the summit is scheduled to take place in Alaska on August 15. Putin’s last visit to the United States was in 2015.