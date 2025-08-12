Putin briefs Kim on his upcoming talks with Trump — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed North Korean leader Kim Jong UN on his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump, the Kremlin press service said after their phone call.

"The Russian president also shared with Kim Jong Un information in the context of his upcoming talks with US President Donald Trump," it said.

Talks between Putin and Trump will be held in Alaska on August 15. Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that the two leaders will focus on the efforts toward settling the Ukrainian crisis.

Today, the White House announced that the Trump-Putin summit will take place in Anchorage.