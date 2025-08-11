Putin tells Pashinyan Russia ready to help secure peace with Baku

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, noted the importance of steps toward sustainable peace between Yerevan and Baku and expressed Moscow's readiness to facilitate this process, the Kremlin press service reported.

"Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of taking steps to promote sustainable peace between Yerevan and Baku," the statement said. "The Russian side confirmed its readiness to facilitate the comprehensive normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, including the unblocking of transport communications in the region, in line with the well-known trilateral agreements at the highest level for 2020-2022," the press service emphasized.

On August 8, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on a peaceful settlement between Baku and Yerevan, as well as for the creation of a transport corridor between the two countries. This corridor will be called the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity. Armenia granted the United States the right to manage the corridor for 99 years.