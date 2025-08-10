MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. European politicians are trying to hinder US attempts aimed at resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, while the Kiev authorities went as far as inviting hired killers from Latin American drug cartels to fight on their side, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday.

"As the European imbeciles are trying to hinder US attempts aimed at resolving the Ukrainian conflict, the agonizing Bandera regime is in a panic recruiting the vilest scum of humanity to fight at the battlefront," Medvedev stated on his Telegram channel.

"The matter is about their [Kiev regime’s] hiring killers from the drug cartels of Colombia and Mexico, whose names are notorious all over the world judging by media reports and TV series about drug crimes: ‘Clan del Golfo,’ ‘Sinaloa,’ ‘Jalisco Nueva Generacion’ and others," he noted.

According to Medvedev, who served as the president of Russia in 2008-2012, "Segurcol Ltd. Company based in Medellin is recruiting thugs," but "drug cartel fighters turn out to be bad soldiers."

"Therefore, our troops destroy them so quickly that the coffin-shippers do not have time to collect the coffins of all those who have not found peace in the damp earth," he added.