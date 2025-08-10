One person killed in drone attack in Russia’s Saratov Region

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. One person died after a drone crashed in the courtyard of a residential building in the Saratov region. There are injured individuals, the region’s governor Roman Busargin reported on his Telegram channel.

"One of the drones fell in the courtyard of a residential building. Residents have been evacuated, and a temporary accommodation center has been set up in a nearby school. There are injured as a result of the attack. Preliminary reports indicate one fatality," the statement said.

Medical services are providing the necessary assistance to the injured.