MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russian servicemen destroyed 60% of the enemy's assault group in the Novokonstantinovka and Yablonovka areas of the Sumy Region during three unsuccessful Ukrainian attacks, security forces told TASS.

"The enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of the North battlegroup's marines and paratroopers, and all three attempts were thwarted: two were in the Novokonstantinovka area, and one was in the Yablonovka area. As a result of the firefight, 60% of the enemy's assault groups, one T-64BV tank, and one D-20 howitzer were destroyed," the sources said.

Earlier, security forces reported the transfer of more than 40 Ukrainian army brigades and regiments from various sections of the front to the Sumy and Kharkov areas. The security forces also reported that the Ukrainian military had reduced the intensity of their counterattacks, though they were still attempting to break through the right flank of the North battlegroup in Novokonstantinovka.