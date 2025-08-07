Putin not against meeting Zelensky, conditions should be created

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he is not against holding a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky but conditions should be created to do that.

"I have reiterated that I have nothing against that on the whole, it is possible," Putin told reporters. "However, certain conditions should be created to do that. Regrettably, there is still a long haul ahead for creation of such conditions," he added.

The Kremlin has repeatedly stressed the Russian side is ready for the meeting between Putin and Zelensky but a huge amount of preparatory activities should be completed for that. It is Kiev that is insisting on such meeting without a clear agenda.

The US mentioned the possibility of a trilateral meeting of Putin, Zelensky and US leader Donald Trump, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said earlier. Moscow left this option without comment and urged to focus on the bilateral US-Russia summit. Ushakov told reporters earlier that the Russian leader and US President Donald Trump would hold a meeting in coming days.