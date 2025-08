VALAAM /Republic of Karelia/, August 1. /TASS/. The first serial Oreshnik system has been produced in Russia, and the missile has already been delivered to the armed forces President Vladimir Putin has said, answering journalists' questions.

"We have produced the first serial Oreshnik system. The first serial missile. It has been delivered to the army," the Russian leader said.

According to him, serial production of such missiles is well underway.

"The series is up and running," he added.