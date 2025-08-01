Russian instructors, CAR armed forces nearly eliminate terrorism in republic

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian instructors together with the national armed forces have managed to almost entirely curb terror activity in the Central African Republic (CAR), Alexander Ivanov, head of the Officers’ Union for International Security, told TASS.

"In the CAR, instructors from the Officers’ Union for International Security together with the republic’s armed forces have nearly eliminated terrorism and ended civil discord. Currently, the CAR is confidently moving toward the full restoration of peace," the official said.

Commenting on a recent attack on the village of Comanda in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) carried out by militants from the extremist Allied Democratic Forces group, he wished that the DRC "will just as successfully overcome all difficulties and enter a path to long-term development as soon as possible." In that attack, 43 people were killed, including 20 parishioners inside a temple during a night prayer.

The Officers’ Union for International Security is an organization training armed forces, police and law enforcement in other countries on a contract basis. The training is carried out by Russian instructors with work experience abroad.