Russia discusses military bases with Syria

UNITED NATIONS, July 31. /TASS/. Russia and Syria continue contacts on the Russian bases in the country, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"Naturally, contacts about Russian bases in Syria take place. They aim at ensuring the security of our people and take into account the presence of our bases from the point of view of regional security," he said.

The Russian bases can also fulfil humanitarian missions. "In the difficult situation in the region, our bases can play a role from the point of view of humanitarian assistance to the people of the country," he said.

Russia has an air base in Humaymim and a naval base in Tartus.