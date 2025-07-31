Putin to hold talks with Laos president

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with President the People's Democratic Republic of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.

The Kremlin press service has announced the discussion by two leaders of current matters pertaining to Russian-Laotian trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, an exchange of views on key regional and global issues, as well as adoption of a variety of bilateral documents.

In recent years, Thongloun Sisoulith has made regular visits to Russia. The leaders of Russia and Laos held high-level meetings in October 2023, as well as in May and October 2024.