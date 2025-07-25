FACTBOX: What is known about Ukraine’s overnight drone strike on Russian regions

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Air defense systems downed 105 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The fall of drone debris hit a passenger rail car in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region, leaving two people injured.

TASS has compiled key facts about the aftermath of the drone strike.

Scale

Overnight, air defense systems on duty intercepted and eliminated 105 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, the Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, 26 drones were downed over the Belgorod Region, 25 over the Bryansk Region, 23 over the Rostov Region, nine over the Azov Sea waters, eight over the Krasnodar Region, five over the Stavropol Region, three over the Kursk Region, two over the Tambov Region, two over the Voronezh Region and one over the Oryol Region.

Aftermath

Drone fragments fell on the territory of a rail terminal in the town of Timashevsk in south Russia’s Krasnodar Region, damaging a passenger rail car and wounding two people, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev wrote on Telegram.

At the Peschanokopskaya station in the Rostov Region and the Timashevskaya station in the Krasnodar Region, power lines were damaged due to falling drone debris, Russian Railways reported.

The incidents caused delays for passenger trains.

Russian Railways added that the incident in the Rostov Region disrupted the passenger train schedule.

Currently, 10 passenger trains are delayed by up to five hours on their routes.

Another 12 trains are facing delays of up to one hour due to the emergency in the Krasnodar Region.

Airport operations

Temporary restrictions on arrivals and departures were imposed at airports in Vladikavkaz, Grozny, Magas, Mineralnye Vody, Nalchik, Stavropol, Sochi, and Tambov.

These restrictions have since been lifted.