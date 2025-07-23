IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone strike on Russian regions

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Air defense systems shot down 33 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Three people were injured in a drone strike on Novocherkassk in the Rostov Region.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident.

Scale

- From 11:40 p.m. Moscow time (8:40 p.m. GMT) on July 22 to 7 a.m. Moscow time on July 23, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 33 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, 12 UAVs were downed over the Tula Region, 11 over the Rostov Region, six over the Nizhny Novgorod Region, two over the Bryansk Region, and one each over the Kursk and Kaluga regions.

Aftermath

- Three people were injured in a drone strike on Novocherkassk and were taken to hospital, acting regional Governor Yury Slyusar said.

- He added that fires broke out in different parts of Novocherkassk due to falling drone debris but were quickly extinguished. Four motor vehicles were damaged.

Operation of airports

- Temporary restrictions on arriving and departing flights were introduced at Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod airports.

- As of now, the restrictions have been lifted.