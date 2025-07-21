Moscow wants respect for Russians in Azerbaijan — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Law-abiding Azerbaijanis are respected in Russia, and Moscow expects that Russians be given the same treatment in Azerbaijan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"It is very important to us that Russians are respected in Azerbaijan. A very large Azerbaijani diaspora resides in Russia, and virtually all of them are law-abiding citizens who are given due respect," the Kremlin official emphasized.

He added that "lawbreakers are prosecuted in accordance with the law."

At the end of June, a number of representatives of Azerbaijan’s diaspora accused of serious crimes were detained in Russia’s Yekaterinburg. Azerbaijan voiced protest over the alleged use of violence by the police. Later, Baku canceled all cultural events along the Russian track and detained Russian journalists from the Sputnik Azerbaijan media portal. On July 18, the Azerbaijani authorities said that they would not attend a session of the CIS Economic Council in Moscow.