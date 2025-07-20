Meeting between Putin, Trump necessary, needs preparations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump is necessary and will definitely happen, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

However, it requires extensive advance work, the Kremlin official told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"It is possible and with time it will definitely take place," Peskov said, assuring that such a meeting is necessary.

On July 14, Trump made a scheduled statement on the Ukrainian settlement. In the presence of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the US leader said that he was "disappointed" in Russia and its president as well as announced his decision to continue supplying weapons and military hardware to the Kiev regime if Europe foots the bill with NATO coordination.

Additionally, Trump said that the US will impose about 100% import tariffs on Russia and its trade partners if within 50 days Moscow and Washington do not reach an agreement on the Ukrainian settlement.