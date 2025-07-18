Russia supports ASEAN's desire to strengthen autonomy — permanent representative

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia backs the desire of the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to strengthen their strategic autonomy amid attempts to militarize the region from the outside, said Russia’s Permanent Representative to ASEAN Yevgeny Zagainov.

"The exchange of views invariably focuses on issues related to the security of the region, especially in the face of increasing risks and turbulence in global politics and the economy. Our country consistently supports the desire of the countries of the region to preserve and strengthen their strategic autonomy in decision-making, including in the context of the emergence of numerous limited structures in the region, which are imposed and cultivated from the outside, including attempts to militarize the region," he said at a press conference.

Zagainov said that relations with ASEAN and its members are a priority for Russia.

"This is also reflected in the concept of our foreign policy, as stated by the President of the Russian Federation. Russia's relations with the region have a very long and rich history. It is shorter with ASEAN, of course, but nevertheless next year we will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the establishment of relations with ASEAN and the 30th anniversary of the Russian-ASEAN dialogue partnership," the diplomat said.

He also said that on July 10-11, Kuala Lumpur successfully hosted a series of events organized by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

"As always, the conversation with the colleagues from ASEAN was frank, constructive and focused on analyzing a wide range of topics on which our cooperation is carried out and which are of mutual interest," he said.

Zagainov added that at ASEAN events, Russia emphasized the global importance of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory celebrated this year, as well as the importance of the lessons of the terrible tragedy of World War II.

"These words invariably find understanding and response from our ASEAN partners," the diplomat said.

The ASEAN was founded in 1967 and today unites ten members - Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.