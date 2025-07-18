Putin sends condolences to Iraq’s president, PM over fatal shopping mall blaze

CAIRO, July 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of condolences to the Iraqi leadership over a deadly fire at a shopping mall in the country’s eastern city of Al-Kut, the Russian embassy in Baghdad said in a statement on Telegram.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of condolences to his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani over the Al-Kut fire," the statement said.

On Wednesday evening, a fire broke out at a shopping mall in the city of Al-Kut in Iraq’s eastern province of Wasit. Firefighters managed to evacuate 45 people from the building. A source in the Iraqi Health Ministry told the INA news agency that the incident had claimed the lives of 63 people and left another 40 injured. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani visited the site of the tragedy and declared a three-day mourning period.

Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari ordered the formation of a special commission to investigate the causes of the incident. According to the Interior Ministry, the five-story shopping mall had just opened a week ago.