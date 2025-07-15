MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Attempts to turn Moldova into a NATO outpost for armed conflict with Russia threaten to destabilize the region and could have dangerous consequences for the republic's residents, a Russian senator told TASS.

The press office of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service reported on Monday that the North Atlantic alliance is making active preparations to use Moldova as a "battering ram" in a possible armed conflict with Russia. According to the agency, Brussels has decided to accelerate the transformation of that country into "an outpost in the alliance’s eastern flank, given the advance of Russian forces in Ukraine."

Chisinau is repeating Kiev's mistakes by trying to turn the country into NATO’s outpost, said Natalya Nikonorova, a member of Russia’s Federation Council (the upper house of the Russian parliament) Committee on Foreign Affairs. "Ukraine should serve as a warning to the leadership of any state, and, of course, Moldova’s authorities are no exception. However, the reality is otherwise as of now - the authorities in Chisinau seem to be gradually moving along Kiev’s notorious path of abandoning neutrality, severing ties with Russia, and seeking to integrate into Western military structures. <...> Turning the republic into a NATO outpost is likely to eventually lead to destabilization and ensuing serious consequences for the entire region," she noted.

While the pro-NATO course in no way serves the interests of most Moldovan citizens, Chisinau is conducting joint exercises with NATO, receiving military aid, adopting and implementing NATO standards, and officially approving plans for cooperation with the North Atlantic alliance, the Russian senator said.

"Russia has consistently advocated for dialogue, stood for Moldova’s neutrality and its leadership’s actions in the interests of the Moldovan people rather than serving some political agendas," Nikonorova pointed out.

Moldova will hold parliamentary elections on September 28. Today, the real political power is vested in the Moldovan government, while the influence of the country’s head of state, who is appointed by the parliamentary majority, remains limited.

During Moldova's presidential election in October 2024, incumbent Moldovan President Maia Sandu lost the vote to her rival, former Prosecutor General and Socialist candidate Alexander Stoianoglo. However, she finally managed to secure victory for a second term after more than 300,000 Moldovan labor migrants voted at over 200 polling stations set up in EU countries in the second round. Leaders of major opposition parties accused Sandu of electoral fraud and usurpation of power with the support of Western financial donors and refused to recognize the election as being rigged.