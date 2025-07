BEIJING, July 15. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Beijing, a TASS correspondent reports.

Prior to that, the Chinese leader held a general meeting with the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Lavrov has been on a visit to China since July 13 to participate in a meeting of the SCO Foreign Ministers Council, underway in the city of Tianjin.