Lavrov arrives in North Korea for working visit as his plane lands in Wonsan

WONSAN /North Korea/, July 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in North Korea for a working visit, a TASS correspondent reports.

His plane landed in the city of Wonsan, where a coastal tourist zone was opened on July 1.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, while in Wonsan, Lavrov will hold talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui as part of the second round of strategic dialogue between the two countries’ foreign ministers.

Lavrov’s North Korea visit will last until July 13, when he will head to China for a foreign ministers’ meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

The Russian foreign minister arrived in North Korea from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, where he participated in the ministerial meetings of the Russia-ASEAN platform, the East Asia Forum and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum for security.

Wonsan tourist zone

On June 24, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took part in a ceremony marking the completion of the construction of the Wonsan-Kalma tourist zone. Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora also attended the event. On July 1, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the resort had started to receive domestic tourists.

According to media reports, hotels in the Wonsan tourist zone can accommodate 20,000 guests; there is an open-air waterpark, while the beach is four kilometers long. The country’s authorities expect the tourist zone to receive foreign tourists, too.

Governor of Russia’s far-eastern Primosky Region Oleg Kozhemyako reached agreements on group travel in talks with the North Korean prime minister during a visit to the country.