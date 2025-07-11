Brussels pushing Kiev to fight 'until last Ukrainian' — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Europe is doing all it can to get Kiev to continue its fight against Russia - "until the last Ukrainian," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated when asked by TASS to comment on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s "message" to Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"The Europeans are discussing various plans for financially sustaining Ukraine in order to push it toward further escalation of this war at any cost. That is what we refer to as fighting until the last Ukrainian," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

Earlier, Merz urged Trump to "stand with" Europe on the Ukrainian issue. He also addressed Putin, declaring: "We will not give up."