Europe better start mutually respectful dialogue with Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. It would be more logical for Europe to consider Russia’s concerns and initiate a mutually respectful dialogue instead of providing Ukraine with enormous financial support, but this option is not even being discussed in the EU, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out, commenting on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s "message" to Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Peskov noted that the EU has decided to spend tens of billions of euros of taxpayers’ money to support Kiev. "Another option might not require allocating such vast sums of European taxpayers’ money. It would simply involve taking Russia’s concerns into account and starting a dialogue — one based on mutual respect and a willingness to listen to each other. Logic and common sense would suggest that this second option is preferable. Yet we see that it is currently not popular and not even being discussed in European countries," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Earlier, Merz urged Trump to "stand with" the Europeans on the Ukrainian issue. He also addressed Putin, declaring: "We will not give up."