MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Moscow "will keep pushing" Washington for the return of Russian diplomatic properties in the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"There is clearly a lack of meaningful response from the American side on this matter [regarding diplomatic properties - TASS]. We will keep pushing," he stated.

Ryabkov emphasized that the situation involving the unjustified seizure of Russian diplomatic properties in the US is unacceptable.