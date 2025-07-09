Russian diplomat lambasts German embassy for posting image of fake Soviet flag

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was appalled at how the German embassy in Moscow posted maps of the post-war Europe with a distorted Soviet flag on its Telegram channel.

The German diplomatic mission later deleted the post in question, Zakharova noted.

"I’m terrified for that post should be called not just fake but historically false. <…> Because they posted a map of the so-called post-war Europe but they used a hybrid image of the flag of the Third Reich, on the one hand, and the symbol of the banned National Bolshevik Party instead of a Soviet flag," the Russian diplomat told Sputnik Radio. "Why? So that they can <…> embed the knowledge that never did a peaceful, as they will claim, Germany have any Nazism," she explained.

"I regularly review news and information, and I read survey-related materials based on reports from social services and political research on what is happening in Germany. And there is a significant rise in radical sentiment" on German soil where, she added, Russophobia and lots of other phobias are growing "like mushrooms after a rain."

Zakharova recommended Germany to "reconnect with the memory of its past." "For Nazis came to power in Germany because it started playing the games of pseudo-history, a new history, and the history of what never was," she noted. This, Zakharova argued, laid the foundation for what later became the rampant rise of Nazism.