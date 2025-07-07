Russian serviceman says Ukrainian forces hit civilians during evacuation in Donetsk area

DONETSK, July 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops struck a group of civilians as they were trying to evacuate from the village of Bogatyr in the west of the Donetsk People’s Republic, said a serviceman of the 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade.

"We were evacuating a new group of civilians, about 11 people. They were walking with white flags when our enemies hit them," said the serviceman going by the call sign Oper.

The strikes were carried out with the help of FPV drones, according to the serviceman. The people was eventually evacuated, but not all of them. "Unfortunately, there were dead and wounded," he said.