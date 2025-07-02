Phone talks enough to exchange positions — Kremlin on possibility of Putin-Macron meeting

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Phone communication between the Russian and French presidents remains sufficient for exchanging views, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing when asked about the possibility of a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron.

"They have not discussed such a meeting," Peskov noted. "So far, phone communication has been sufficient for exchanging positions," he added.

The day before, the presidents of Russia and France spoke by phone for the first time in almost three years. Both the Kremlin and the Elysee Palace described the conversation as substantive.

The two leaders had maintained regular contact until September 2022, when their phone communication was suspended after Macron breached its confidentiality.