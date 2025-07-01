Russian Embassy dismisses London's insinuations about Russia's hostile intentions as false

LONDON, July 1. /TASS/. Statements by the UK government that Russia harbors hostile intentions are false and unsubstantiated, the Russian Embassy in the UK said in a statement.

The statement came out on the day that the UK set for an assault on the Soviet Union 80 years back as part of Operation Unthinkable, which was never implemented and long kept secret.

"Paradoxically, 80 years on, the UK government, having not learned the lessons of history well, is trying to reconstruct that alarming and dangerous reality," the statement said. "Trying on the toga of defenders of Western civilization, British politicians enshrine as a doctrine the tall tales about security threats allegedly emanating from Russia. They broadcast irresponsible, aggressive and destabilizing signals into the public domain about the possibility of a direct military conflict between our countries."

"Insinuations about Russia's hostile intentions are baseless and false. We urge the UK government to come to its senses and curb its militaristic anti-Russian rhetoric before it has acquired an absolutely ‘thinkable’ and irreversible nature in reality," the embassy stated.