Russia calls for realistic development agenda at UN conference

MADRID, July 1. /TASS/. Russia advocated for forming a realistic development agenda for the period after 2030, Special Envoy of the Russian President for relations with International Organizations for the Achievement of Sustainable Development Goals Boris Titov said during the 4th UN International Conference on Financing for Development.

"We are suggesting forming a realistic development agenda for the period after 2030," he said, pointing to the need to start working on it now. According to Titov, whose speech was broadcasted on the UN website, this means more attention to global challenges that require collective action. "New goals have to be implemented through specific programs with clear key performance indicators, effective management, pre-agreed resources, including financing," he added, "and this work is carried out at the international level."

"The United Arab Emirates together with Russia, Indonesia, and other BRICS partners will hold a special session during the UN High-Level Political Forum this July," Titov shared. "We invite governments, business, civil society experts to join this crucial work, as we see it."

The 4th UN International Conference on Financing for Development started on June 30 in Seville, Spain, and will continue until July 3. More than 200 representatives from various countries and international organizations are participating in the event.