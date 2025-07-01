Security officer says Kiev widely uses chemical weapons against Russian forces

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are making a wide use of chemical weapons in the special military operation zone, a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officer said.

"The use of prohibited warfare methods is widely practiced by the Kiev regime in the zone of the special military operation. Ukrainian troops systematically use chemical weapons in violation of their country’s international commitment under the Chemical Weapons Convention. And as Russian forces continue advancing, they are only intensifying such inhumane activities," he said.

According to the FSB officer, an improvised prussic acid laboratory was discovered on the abandoned positions of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk People’s Republic in May 2024 and a cache holding containers with chloropicrine, a toxic agent, was found in October 2024. This year, the Russian military discovered two caches holding munitions stuffed with chloropicrine and plastic-based explosive to be dropped on Russian positions from drones.

"Chloropicrine irritates eyes and respiratory organs, causing breathing problems up to death," he said. "Each case of Ukraine preparing for the use of chemical weapons is registered by competent organs so that everyone involved in these war crimes is held responsible."