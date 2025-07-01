Russian journalists’ detention in Baku contradicts generally accepted norms — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The detention of Russian journalists in Baku is absolutely inconsistent with generally accepted norms and the spirit of bilateral relations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We are speaking about journalists here. Of course, such measures against media representatives are absolutely inconsistent with generally accepted rules and norms, as well as the spirit and nature of Russian-Azerbaijani relations," he said at a news briefing.

On June 30, Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry announced that police had raided the office of Russia’s Sputnik Azerbaijan news agency. Later, the ministry confirmed the detentions of several people in the Baku office of the news agency, including Sputnik Azerbaijan head Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov.

Sputnik said they had not received any formal ban preventing them from working in Azerbaijan. A dialogue was underway between working groups to settle possible disagreements, it said.