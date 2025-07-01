Moscow hopes detained Russian journalists in Baku to be released soon — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Moscow expects that the Russian journalists detained in Baku will be released soon, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We are definitely very attentive to information about the detention of our journalists," he said at a news briefing. "We hope that in the very near future, through direct contacts with the Azerbaijani side, we will be able to secure their release."

Peskov pointed out that in this case the issue is specifically about media representatives, and such measures against them "absolutely do not comply with generally accepted rules and norms, the spirit and nature of Russian-Azerbaijani relations."

Moscow hopes that "this extremely emotional reaction will be replaced by direct communication, during which all the questions raised will be answered," he added.

On June 30, Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry announced that police had raided the office of Russia’s Sputnik Azerbaijan news agency. Later, the ministry confirmed the detentions of several people in the Baku office of the news agency, including Sputnik Azerbaijan head Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov.

Sputnik said they had not received any formal ban preventing them from working in Azerbaijan. A dialogue was underway between working groups to settle possible disagreements, it said.