PYATIGORSK, July 1. /TASS/. Western countries are blackmailing the Georgian government with sanctions in an effort to push it towards military action against Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Deputy Director of the Fourth CIS Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Masyuk said.

"The West continues to twist arms, threaten the Georgian leadership and people with sanctions, and push for new bloody provocations against Abkhazia and South Ossetia, while also pressuring the country to join anti-Russian sanctions," he said, speaking at the opening of the Caucasian Dialogue scientific and educational program organized by the Gorchakov Fund at the Mashuk Knowledge Center.

After the 1992-1993 war, which ended with Abkhazia’s victory and the expulsion of Georgian State Council troops from its territory, Abkhazia and Georgia have not signed any legally binding documents on peace or the non-use of force against each other. In 2008, Russia recognized Abkhazia’s independence, followed later by Nicaragua, Venezuela, the island nations of Nauru, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu, as well as Syria.

International discussions on security and stability in the South Caucasus have been taking place in Geneva since 2008, involving Abkhazia, Georgia, Russia, the United States, and South Ossetia. Special envoys from the United Nations, the EU, and the OSCE serve as mediators. The talks are traditionally divided into two working groups: one on security and the other on humanitarian issues. The Geneva discussions remain the only platform for dialogue between Sukhumi, Tbilisi, and Tskhinvali.