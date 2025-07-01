One killed, seven others injured in Ukraine’s massive UAV attack on LPR — republic’s head

LUGANSK, July 1. /TASS/. At least one person was killed and seven others were injured in Ukraine’s massive drone attack on the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) on Tuesday, Leonid Pasechnik, the region’s head, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"An enemy drone struck a civilian car on a highway near the settlement of Petrovskoye in the Svatovsky district. An 18-year-old civilian was killed and three others, a young woman and two men, were severely injured. Doctors are currently fighting for the woman's life. Another civilian passenger car was attacked in Kremennaya. Three men suffered blast injuries and concussions due to the drone strike. All of them were taken to the Kremennaya local hospital. Early this morning, a resident of the settlement of Staraya Krasnyanka in the Kremensky municipal district was injured by an enemy drone strike and was also taken to the hospital," the republic’s head said.

Earlier, Pasechnik reported that the Ukrainian army had carried out a massive drone strike on the LPR overnight. Russia’s air defense forces shot down 35 out of 40 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) fired at the republic. Drone debris fell on the territory of an oil depot, one woman sustained injuries.

Residential buildings in the city of Antratsyt and in the settlement of Fashchevka in the Perevalsky municipal district came under the attack, Pasechnik specified, adding that a part of a railway line in the settlement of Petrovskoye located in the Krasny Luch urban district was also damaged. A health facility was hit in the settlement of Svatovo, but the attack resulted in no casualties.