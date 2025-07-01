Russia not stalling Ukraine talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia is not stalling the talks on Ukraine, Moscow intends to achieve the goals it has set by diplomatic means, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported.

"No one is stalling anything. Naturally, we are primarily interested in achieving the goals we have set for the special military operation through diplomacy. That is why we are not interested in stalling," the spokesman said in response to a request to comment on US special envoy Keith Kellogg’s statement that Russia was allegedly stalling the Ukrainian settlement.

Earlier, Kellogg said that the US called on Russia to immediately cease fire in hostilities with Ukraine and move toward three-party talks. At the same time, the envoy criticized Russia for stalling the negotiation process.