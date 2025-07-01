West trying to squeeze Russia out of Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process — diplomat

PYATIGORSK, July 1. /TASS/. The Western countries are doing their best to limit Russia’s participation in the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a senior Russian diplomat said.

"The West is trying to squeeze Russia out of the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. It forces the sides to conclude a rushed peace agreement," Foreign Ministry’s Fourth CIS Department Deputy Director Dmitry Masyuk said.

Speaking at the opening of the Gorchakov Foundation's "Caucasian Dialogue" scientific and educational program at the Mashuk Knowledge Center in Pyatigorsk, he pointed out that "such a one-sided and shallow approach by the self-proclaimed mediators is not helpful." "We fully support Baku and Yerevan's efforts to comprehensively normalize relations and implement the bilateral agreements reached at the highest level in 2020 and 2022," the diplomat emphasized. "It was in this format that the optimal roadmap for reconciling these two countries was developed," he noted.

Masyuk also pointed out that the Russian side welcomes the conclusion of the talks on the text of the peaceful agreement project and proposes hosting the signing of this historic document. "We see it as a significant step toward ensuring regional stability and prosperity," the senior diplomat concluded.

The Gorchakov Foundation's "Caucasian Dialogue" scientific and educational program is taking place at the Mashuk Knowledge Center in Pyatigorsk from June 30 to July 4. Delegations from 12 countries take part in the event.