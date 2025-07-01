Putin to hold talks with Kyrgyz counterpart tomorrow — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. On July 2, the Kremlin will host high-level talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz leader Sadyr Japarov, who will be in Moscow on a visit, the Kremlin reported.

"They intend to discuss pressing issues related to further developing the strategic partnership and cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan in the areas of defense, trade, economy, culture, and humanitarian affairs," the Kremlin said, outlining the agenda.

The most recent direct talks between Putin and Japarov took place in Bishkek in 2023. At that time, the presidents discussed key issues related to the further development of bilateral relations in politics, trade, the economy, military and technology cooperation, culture, and the humanitarian sphere. They also signed a number of bilateral agreements.

Russia and Kyrgyzstan maintain strong, friendly relations. The two leaders most recently met at the EAEU events held on June 26 and 27. In May, Japarov visited Moscow to attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day. The Kyrgyz foreign minister has noted mutual understanding and the absence of disagreements in relations with Russia.