Azerbaijan’s ambassador leaves Russian Foreign Ministry’s building

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev, who was earlier summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, has left the ministry's building in downtown Moscow, a TASS correspondent reported on Tuesday.

The diplomat left the building without any comment for journalists. He spent nearly an hour in the Foreign Ministry.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Mustafayev had been summoned in connection with Baku's unfriendly steps and the illegal detention of Russian journalists.