LUGANSK, July 1. /TASS/. Russian fighters pushed Ukrainian troops out of most positions on a strategic height near Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Tuesday.

"During active liberation operations, our troops have managed to knock out Ukrainian militants from most positions located on a strategic height southwest of Belogorovka. A part of them have already been taken by our units," the military expert said.

The seizure of the Belaya Gora height in the Lugansk People’s Republic will enable the Russian army to improve its positions in the area, he said.