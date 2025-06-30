With LPR liberated, Russia should create buffer zone of 70-120 km deep inside Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Following the liberation of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the Russian military will be tasked to establish a 70 to 120-kilometer deep buffer zone, a military expert told TASS.

LPR’s head Leonid Pasechnik said earlier in the day that the entire territory of the republic has been liberated.

"Naturally, the Russian armed forces are now tasked to continue operations to establish a buffer zone. According to experts, it should stretch at least 70 to 120 kilometers deep inside Ukraine," said Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine.