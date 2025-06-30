Putin instructs authorities to boost housing construction in Donbass, Novorossiya

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to increase the volume of housing construction in Donbass and Novorossiya.

"The most important priority is providing citizens with housing. I draw your attention to the fact that we need to increase the volume of housing construction, and for this purpose, to more actively form a bank of land plots, create attractive modes for developers, and take into account their willingness to work in difficult conditions," the head of state said at a meeting on the socio-economic development of these regions.

"We will - as we do throughout the country - implement programs for the major repairs of apartment buildings and the resettlement of emergency housing stock," the president added, noting that this issue will also be given attention at the meeting.