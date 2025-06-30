Kiev loses over 1,350 troops in all frontline areas in past 24 hours — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,350 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Monday.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 220 troops, two tanks and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 230 troops, an artillery system and five jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 210 troops, two tanks and a US-made armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 430 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 190 troops and three artillery systems in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 70 troops and three artillery systems in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

"Battlegroup North units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, three air assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and the Khimera special operations detachment of the [Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s] Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) in areas near the settlements of Bessalovka, Pisarevka, Novaya Sech, Varachino, Miropolye, Yunakovka and Sadki in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Okop, Okhrimovka, Degtyarnoye, Olkhovatka and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Shiykovka, Sobolevka, Kupyansk and Novosergeyevka in the Kharkov Region and Zelyonaya Dolina in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Serebryanka, Chasov Yar, Predtechino, Konstantinovka, Aleksandro-Shultino and Shcherbinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 430 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an airborne brigade, two assault regiments, an unmanned systems regiment of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Dimitrov and Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Krasnoznamenka and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Voskresenka and Karla Marksa in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Malinovka, Temirovka and Poltavka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 70 Ukrainian troops in past day

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Novoandreyevka and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Otradokamenka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 70 Ukrainian army personnel, five motor vehicles, three field artillery weapons, five electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian Navy’s oil terminal over past day

Russian troops struck an oil terminal of the Ukrainian Navy over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck an oil loading terminal supplying fuel to the Ukrainian Navy, workshops for the production and sites for the assembly and storage of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 146 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 144 Ukrainian UAVs, 4 JDAM smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 144 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four American-made JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four American-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and 144 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 66,304 unmanned aerial vehicles, 612 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,094 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,572 multiple rocket launchers, 26,800 field artillery guns and mortars and 37,481 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.