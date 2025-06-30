External source of Serbia’s color revolutions cannot be ruled out — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Unprecedented external pressure is being put on Serbia and it cannot be ruled out that technologies on provoking color revolutions are being used, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, replying to a question by TASS.

"Despite the fact that, certainly, Serbia is under unprecedented pressure, we cannot rule out that technologies on provoking color revolutions, already well-known to everyone, are being used there," the Kremlin official said.

According to him, Russia has no doubt that the Serbian leadership will soon restore order to the republic.

Situation in Serbia

According to Serbia’s Interior Ministry, on June 28, about 36,000 people participated in an unauthorized opposition protest rally. During clashes with the protesters, law enforcement operatives had to use crowd-control measures to push them out of central streets. As a result of disturbances in Belgrade, 48 police officers were injured, 77 individuals were detained, including one minor.

On Sunday, commenting on the Saturday riots, Vucic declared victory over the demonstrators on Sunday night, saying, "Serbia has won because Serbia cannot be defeated by violence." The president made it clear he would not go easy on any detainees, emphasizing that the protesters had issued "direct calls for civil clashes and attacks on police."

However, mass protests in Serbia continued. Overnight into June 30, the rioters blocked key transportation hubs in Belgrade and other cities, erected barricades and tents, demanding the release of those detained, holding elections and dismantling the tent camp of Vucic’s supporters near the parliament building.