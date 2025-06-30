Russian troops destroy 10 Ukrainian assault groups in Volchansk, Liptsy frontline areas

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed 10 Ukrainian assault groups in the Volchansk and Liptsy frontline areas in the Kharkov Region, a source in Russian defense circles told TASS on Monday.

"In the Volchansk and Liptsy directions, 10 Ukrainian assault groups were destroyed by firepower together with motor vehicles and communications equipment," the defense source said.

The Ukrainian army launched two futile counterattacks, he said.

"Fighters of the [Russian] Battlegroup North eliminated the first Ukrainian assault group upon its attempt to cross the Volchya River and the second group in a forest in the outskirts of Volchansk," the defense source said.